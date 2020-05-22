To the editor:
Seldom do I write a letter to the editor. However, sometimes it is critically important to do so. Now is such a time.
There seems to be a knee-jerk reaction to long serving legislative representatives. I say “knee-jerk” because the reason given is usually that they have served long enough. The problem is that such reasoning ignores or discounts the vast experience long serving reps have accumulated and it especially ignores the power that representatives who serve as committee chairs accumulate over their years of experience.
We should not “vote out” the experience that Lyle Hillyard has gained or the positions of leadership he has attained. His experience and leadership have provided Cache County with power and influence that counterbalances the numerical advantage (the number of representatives) that the Wasatch Front has.
Above all of this Lyle is someone that I trust; and, even though we do not always agree on issues, he is someone who listens to contrasting points of view. We would be mistaken to toss aside our investment (in terms of time and experience) in the Legislature.
Byron Burnham,
Logan