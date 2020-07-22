To the editor:
Our valley may be about to make national news again, and not in a good way.
Cache County currently has one of the lowest infection rates and deaths per 100,000 people from coronavirus of any county in Utah. And we were that way just before the spike in COVID-19 after Memorial Day weekend and the red-hot outbreak at JBS, which made national news and made us the hottest of hot spots in the entire country.
Did we not learn anything from that? With the Cache County Fair and Rodeo coming up August 5-8, the rodeo director is planning to hold the event just as we have in the past, crowding people together — cheering, shouting people — with no requirements for wearing masks or social distancing. The event will be primarily outside, but that matters little in those circumstances. In the week or two after the event, we can expect another spike in COVID-19 cases, deaths and national notoriety.
This is crazy. We are in a war against a relentless enemy. Just as in traditional wars— think World War II — winning will require courage, smarts, not letting our guard down, and sacrifice. The enemy is not going to take a break for a holiday weekend. It’s an unseen enemy, which makes it even harder to fight. (How unseen? It’s so small that if you were to blow up a virus particle to the size of a tennis ball, if we were blown up to the same degree we would be 500 miles tall!)
The way to beat this virus is to fight, like the Greatest Generation did. Don’t give up. Have courage and smarts. Wear a mask in social gatherings and keep social distance. To our government officials and health officials, whose first job is to keep us safe: DO NOT allow the Fair and Rodeo to be held as usual. These are not normal times. This is no picnic. We are at war!
Al Forsyth
River Heights