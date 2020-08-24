To the editor:
On Sunday the RNC Platform Committee voted to not have a 2020 platform. Instead, the committee produced a resolution. In summary the resolution states that the GOP will not have a platform, media news is wrong, Republicans support Trump and his agenda, and Obama was a failure.
The news media is reporting that the Republican Party has chosen to be “the party of Trump.“ Let that sink in. When a major national party, the party in power, transfers all power and policy to the political leader then that’s autocratic leadership.
Autocratic leadership is a management style in business. I don’t believe that it has even been applied to the operation of the U.S. government. Perhaps we’ll see how that will work. Vote in November.
Stephen Bialkowski
Hyde Park