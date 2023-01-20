Leaving the Cache Valley without a car is surprisingly complicated and expensive. Presently the only viable way out without a car is on a private bus. At the time of writing, a one-way ticket to Brigham City on the most popular private bus service costs around $25, a ticket to the airport costs around $50.
The Cache Valley Transit District’s 2017 Short-Range Transit Plan estimated that operating a bus between Logan and the Ogden Frontrunner station would cost $7.57 (around $11 with inflation). Even if such a service were operated at cost it would provide significant savings. Since the study, CVTD has not pursued such service. In the past UTA has also expressed that it would be possible for them to operate such a service, either as a new route or as an extension of their existing route 630, which presently serves Brigham City.
Such a service would benefit everyone from people catching a flight in Salt Lake City to those who attend medical appointments outside the valley. In the wintertime this service would offer an alternative to those who don’t wish to drive themselves through the canyon on snowy days.
It seems there are several options to bring a transit connection to the Wasatch Front, unfortunately our civic leaders seem disinterested. A bus route connecting to UTA service is a very popular idea among residents, and it deserves fair consideration.
