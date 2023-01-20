Letter logo (new) (copy)

To the editor:

Leaving the Cache Valley without a car is surprisingly complicated and expensive. Presently the only viable way out without a car is on a private bus. At the time of writing, a one-way ticket to Brigham City on the most popular private bus service costs around $25, a ticket to the airport costs around $50.

