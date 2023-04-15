It was a sad and compromised day in America on 4-4-23 when a George Soros’ stooge D.A. hauled President Trump into court, who has no solid ground to do so based on fulfilling a promise to get elected. He just as well could have charged him for removing mattress tags in a retail store.
Guess what? You may be next.
This is so asinine that even some hardcore Democrats have discouraged it except rapscallions like Schumer, Warren, Schiff, etc., and our own lapdog “Mutt” Romney.
Donors have since raised over $12 million-plus dollars for Trump’s legal fees. It has been reported that some 200,000 of those were Dems turning Repubs. The fake news failed to honestly cover Trump’s after speech.
The Jackass party really has zilch on him. The cost that day was reported to be over $200 million. In my past working experience, I was a notary republic. When I signed my name and pressed my seal, I was ensuring that the document was true. As I understand it, the made-up B.S. Mike Cohen was notarized as well as Stephanie Clifford's (Stormy Daniels) sworn statement of denial of an affair.
Who are we to trust? Certainly not Cohen, given his track record.
America’s own worst enemy is the Bozo B administration. OPEC has now dropped a million production-barrels of crude per day and is charging us more each time we beg for oil. I personally predict prices at the pump will be around $4.50 per gallon by May 26.
The White House is nothing but a sanctuary for incompetency. The fake news is clapping and barking like a bunch of trained circus seals. The dems want a caste nation but nut cases like Mr. Bragg don't realize that all they are doing is feeding Popeye (Trump) more spinach to keep America safe and prosperous. This witch hunt is nothing but a misdemeanor dressed in drag.
