Here is a quick primer to help those whose news sources are not trustworthy to comprehend a complex current event.
In one man’s case:
• On advice of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), the FBI came looking for specific missing documents that he was suspected of taking illegally
• This man lied about having them
• He refused to return them
• He claimed he declassified them with his mind
• Blamed the FBI for “planting” them
• When accused, had staff secretly move some to a different location
• The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI were “alarmed” by this man’s actions and behavior
• Subpoenas were issued to compel his compliance
• He was served with an FBI search warrant and a grand jury was empaneled for suspected violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice
• He filed legal appeals in an attempt to keep the government from recovering or inspecting “his files”
• After many docs were found in the search, he lied about having any additional files
• At least two dozen BOXES of classified documents in total, including 25 marked “top secret,” 92 “secret,” and 67 “confidential” were found taken by and in possession of this man
• According to the DOJ and NARA, he has still not turned over all documents he is suspected of taking
With the other man:
• He immediately SELF-NOTIFIED the FBI when staff discovered classified documents
• Gave full consent for FBI to search home residence and offices for any additional documents
• Is fully cooperating with the FBI and DOJ, and is not suspected of intentional wrongdoing
• A total of 26 classified documents have been found, “some of which” are marked “top secret.”
In brief, one man’s is a criminal investigation; the other’s is not. One man’s troubles are apparently due to careless record handling, the other’s, criminal intent to take, hide, obstruct and cover up. One man will likely be indicted. The other will be embarrassed and attacked without end by the aforementioned untrustworthy news sources (because this is their raison d’etre).
And so many will continue to let these sources lie to them. About everything. Every day.
And that will be the end of it.
Eric W Jensen
Preston
