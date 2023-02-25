What if a China balloon is full of a more deadly virus waiting to explode, this time killing more people plus animals? What if one is full of herbicide to sterilize fertile ground so our food chain is gone and we have to beg China and other countries for food? What if one has a strong magnetic field to shut down heart pacemakers that in turn would kill millions?
What if the United States wanted to buy land near their military bases? Not a chance in hell. Yet China has bought over 400,000 acres near our military bases under Biden the last two years. That dunderhead along with “laughing gas” Harris and many others from both parties are selling us out. Not protecting us. What if Bozo Biden were to give a speech in the middle of a forest and no one (including animals) was there to hear it, would he still lie? Positively, yes.
As a world leader he is as useless as a set of bald tires in a snowstorm. He wouldn’t even make a good greeter at Costco because he would keep saying “Welcome to Target” instead. While Punxsutawney Phil was checking his shadow, he was probably worried that his den was being searched for “classified weather papers.” Ergo, he saw his shadow.
Punxsutawney and Biden must be related as they are noted for hiding in a den until they are forced to appear. Biden and Harris and most of the “jackass” party need to be removed from office before “The Land of The Free and The Home of The Brave” belongs to China or Russia due to incompetence of our so-called leaders at our expense.
