Last Thursday, Jan. 12, the city of Logan’s Planning Commission approved the development of 751 units to be located at 2200 S. 800 West. The developer, Altitude Property LLC, will build 80 townhomes and 671 apartments contained in 24 three-story buildings. There will be parking for 1,763 cars on this 37 acres of former county ag land when the project is completed. This development is less than a mile from Thomas Edison South and Nibley Elementary School and borders Clear Creek Park.
Now Altitude simply applies for building permits because the Planning Commission can approve design review proposals without City Council review or approval.
In 2022, Logan City set forth an annexation plan that includes 5,000 acres of county land. Once the county landowner gets an offer from a developer, that landowner goes to Logan City to annex in the property and there is a near simultaneous zoning change of the land. So, as county landowners seek to sell their property to developers, the first step is to annex it into Logan City and then get zoning approved.
Once those “legislative” steps are taken, the developer simply goes before the Planning Commission with their plans during a single meeting at which time the Planning Commission can approve the project.
The Altitude development is now a done deal. The community has been completely blind-sided. I don’t think this is right, but now we will see this happening all over the valley with Logan city rubber stamping huge multifamily developments on farmland that was annexed into Logan. Everything the citizens of Cache Valley hoped wouldn’t happen in our valley is happening.
We’ll now watch Cache Valley morph into something akin to Layton or Clearfield. Cache Valley should not become an extension of the Wasatch Front with this type of development. We understand the need for housing but nothing like this density which will cripple movement, quality of life and create visual blight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.