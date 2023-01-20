Letter logo (new) (copy)

Last Thursday, Jan. 12, the city of Logan’s Planning Commission approved the development of 751 units to be located at 2200 S. 800 West. The developer, Altitude Property LLC, will build 80 townhomes and 671 apartments contained in 24 three-story buildings. There will be parking for 1,763 cars on this 37 acres of former county ag land when the project is completed. This development is less than a mile from Thomas Edison South and Nibley Elementary School and borders Clear Creek Park.

Now Altitude simply applies for building permits because the Planning Commission can approve design review proposals without City Council review or approval.

