The school year is quickly coming to a close. The students are excited for the homework to end and the change of pace that comes with summer vacation.
For high school seniors, the month of May is filled with lasts: last school dance, last concert, last game, last school bus ride, last assembly, last lunchroom discussion. For some theatre students at Ridgeline High School, this week brings their last high school production.
“Joseph and the Amazing Dreamcoat” will be performed April 26-May 1 at 7 p.m. each night except Sunday. This is a fun musical that tells the story of Joseph in the Bible. It’s full of fun songs in many genres, colorful costumes, and energetic dances.
We are excited to have the VocalStepz children’s choir performing with the high school theatre students. This truly is a family-friendly musical and great entertainment for all. Tickets can be purchased online (ridgelineriverhawks.com/event-tickets) or at the door.
Graduation brings an end to high school and the beginning of a new phase of life. It is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of students and a time to look to the future. It is a time of great excitement.
To all the high school seniors: May you celebrate graduation recalling fond memories from your past and dreaming exciting visions of your future. Dare to dream, have courage, become your best self.
