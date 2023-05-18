To the editor:
Huge disappointment! I’m fairly new to the handicapped community. Newly introduced to what turns out to be a very typical prejudice, ableism. This, most recent, is a perfect example of how the prejudice works.
I’ve been a member of the handicapped community for about 15 years. I’ve been fired twice, not because of performance, but because I am handicapped. The whole predicament goes beyond all than into simple business interactions.
I’ve been immobile (wheelchair restricted) for 14 years. During this time, I’ve had the most devoted servant, my service dog, Alice. One of our regular events is going out to eat at a local establishment. All these years of doing so and not a single incident of trouble. Alice is licensed and a true professional.
We recently decided to try a new establishment, Denny’s in Logan. Our waitress was awesome, but the manager of the establishment was something else entirely. Alice and I were seated at an out-of-the-way area in which we were comfortable. Our waitress was marvelous and welcomed us as would be expected. But shortly after being seated the “manager,” a much less pleasant creature, approached us and informed me that my service dog must remain under the table.
OK, no problem, she usually sits by my side, which would have been no problem here, but … soon the waitress brought our meal and I had ordered a side of bacon for Alice. I broke off a piece of the bacon and the “manager” rushed over to tell me that I can’t feed my dog in the restaurant. No, this is not a rule nor regulation, but rather the prejudice of an “ableism” inflicted bigot.
At this point I was so disappointed and frustrated that I decided to leave. I paid the bill, left the uneaten food on the table, and left.
What little we consumed of the meal was good and I would have been a standard of recommend, were they not such a magnificent example of prejudice.
I suppose I must finish this by recommending one of Alice’s favorite establishments, Angie’s, where she has been treated with honor and respect every time!
Bacon Nivison
Richmond
