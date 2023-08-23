Nature doesn't conform to the demands of man. The Utah Inland Port Authority proposal to place the Golden Spike Inland Port with only a half-mile buffer from one of the crown Jewels of northern Utah, the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge, is an unwise decision. I would hope the UIPA Board votes "no" on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 to the proposal. [Editor's Note: This letter was submitted prior to the Aug. 21 meeting.]
I have witnessed the effects of heavy construction on bird and wildlife habitats while photographing in Farmington Bay. The recent heavy road flyovers and additional housing tracts have literally caused the birds to "disappear." This proposed Golden Spike Inland Port will take years to build out. The fragile ecosystem already strained by higher temperatures in the last couple of years and years of drought will dwindle to dust when water is drained to supplement the hay export center. The migrating birds will not stop by as they travel to South America in the winter or Canada in the summer. The UIPA plan lists some protected endangered species and includes a provision to stop construction between 3/1 and 8/31 due to breeding and nesting season.
Nature, at least this year, couldn't conform to that schedule. The winter was long and spring came late. I witnessed egg laying and hatching clear until the end of July. That means that small chicks of some species, when they are most vulnerable to water, air, and ecosystem changes are trying to eke out existence well into the start of potential construction restart.
Why is this project being fast tracked? Why within three weeks earlier in the summer did Garland, Brigham City, Tremonton, and Box Elder County pass resolutions to approve this build? And from a resident who went door to door in the area of the build, they found not ONE household knew of the proposal and what was coming.
Man may have grand ideas of development and supposedly "important" infrastructure "needs" but Nature doesn't care. And at what cost are those important needs going to be obtained? I believe a cost beyond understanding. The loss of the beauty, peace, and amazing natural wetlands area. Do we really want to pay it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.