I am writing this as a WARNING to the citizens of Logan. We lost the cemetery grounds that was bought to be used when the cemetery by USU was full. The mayor took advantage of Covid and sold the grounds that three other mayors had planned for a future cemetery.
Our present cemetery has only 10-15 years left. When a couple wants to buy plots so they can be buried by each other, they have to buy the plots in the east section because only single plots are available throughout the older part.
Next spring our mayor and city council plan to take some of those plots away to make a long roundabout on 12th East between the two 10th North streets. USU wants plots on the southeast corner to make a roundabout also.
We already lost a strip of cemetery land all along 12th East when USU put in the sidewalk there. The cemetery also needs to build an office in that area to meet patron needs which, I think, would also require a parking area.
All this will DECREASE the amount of plots the citizens will have left in this cemetery to bury their loved ones. This ground is sacred ground. Our planned cemetery above Lundstrom Park was sold out from under us and now they want to take some of our only cemetery, of which we have so little left.
Roundabouts are not as popular as they once were. New York City, which has many, and St. George are now turning them into four-way stops. People have found they get through faster on four-way stops than trying to get on roundabouts.
Apartments are springing up all over Logan but no plans for where they can bury their loved ones. I have heard one council person comment about turning a park into a cemetery and another comment at last night’s meeting (9/5/23) about how people can be cremated. That is not for them to decide.
With Logan becoming a city of apartments, it needs all the open space parks give.
How do you feel about losing the cemetery ground that we now have? The mayor and city council need the input from its citizens, even though they do not request it.
