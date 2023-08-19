Clown Obama once said he fundamentally wanted to change America. Between he and Bozo Biden, they have completed their goal and it’s not good for us legal U.S. citizens.
On 7-10, idiots like A.O.C. and Ilhan Omar pushed a narrative that straight white men are serial killers by way of our DNA genes. On 7-28, Bozo B. said he is calling for funds for a study on how to curb male masculinity. On 7-27, a couple of “hard left” black women claimed that camping out is racist to black people and white people don’t allow them to enjoy the outdoors.
On 7-25, a non-credited source said that “Gen-Z and Millennials who come to work late and leave early are suffering from ‘time blindness syndrome’ and should not be punished for doing so.” As a former employer, I say “That’s BS, you’re fired!” Having a job is called “responsibility.”
On 8-4, the left said that “disinformation” needs to be a ”punishable crime.” I say that’s OK as long as we start with them and their fake news bed partners. On 8-2, our credit rating dropped for only the second time in US history because of Bidenomics, yet congress is calling for a pay raise from $173,000 to $233,000 at our expense while we are paying more for goods and services. They can afford it. We can’t.
Have you noticed that every time that Biden's name comes up, more BS is thrown at President Trump? I ask, “Don't those numbskulls realize they are really good at being silent campaigners for him, because each time his numbers get stronger?” This whole thing is on a path to reach up and bite them in the butt big time. They are just too doltish to see it. David (Trump) will slay the left (Goliath) in good fashion. In the end, more true patriots need to have their voices heard. Go team Trump.
By the way, Biden wants to send Ukraine another $29 billion while ignoring Hawaii until today. Maybe he needs more money funneled into his ponzi accounts.
