With our collective noses being drug just barely above the surface through polluted waters by Mr. Biden and his minions, America is on the ropes. Even staunch Democrats have finally had to agree that Mr. Biden has been a miserable and dangerous failure.
Pandering to extremists, honor, integrity, and plain common sense were swept away to appease the “squeaky wheel.” The slippery slope away from divine standards will never end well. The Lord promised us multiple times that we would honor Him or we would be swept from this land. I, for one, believe Him. In fact, I still believe that the vast majority of Americans still believe in Him.
Heartland America. Populated by hardworking, honest, God-fearing, charitable citizens whose desire is to raise a family are under attack on multiple fronts. In the name of “progress,” precious values and rights are ridiculed and scoffed at by a vociferous and ofttimes violent minority. Cities burn, businesses are demolished, the police are under siege, the unborn continue to be slaughtered, our firearms are targeted, free speech is under attack, elections are stolen, a multiple layer justice system protects the “inner circle,” borders are torn down and now Mr. Biden wants not only money, but with the quiet signing of executive order 14067 section 4, he wants to digitize what’s left of our money.
Let that last one sink in.
That means the government will know about everything you spend down to a small soda. With that control, they can deny your purchase because they think you drink too much sugar all the way up to making it impossible to heat your home because you support a candidate they don’t like. Nobody should have that kind of power, yet Mr. Biden and his puppet masters count on America looking the other way while their nefarious agenda slides down that slippery slope to chaos, insolvency and serfdom.
Well, how do we proceed from here? As bad as things are right now, the premiere assignment is to turn our lives back to our God (or whatever you call Him). Second is family. Our goal is to strengthen every tie, even when none of us are perfect. Oddly enough, when we focus on God, the functional, happy family is the natural result. Third is our country. The presidential oath of office reads in part, “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.”
Since Mr. Biden is failing miserably at his job, it behooves us to stand and defend our divinely inspired Constitution against “all enemies, foreign and domestic.” Just like the synergy of God and family, adding a righteous country makes an unbeatable combination when all three are implemented and practiced.
