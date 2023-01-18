Even here in Cache Valley, homelessness is a condition, and circumstances can cause anybody to become homeless. Eighty percent of people experiencing homelessness are temporarily homeless due to sudden changes in their lives. A fire. A death or divorce. Legal issues. A job loss. Domestic violence. Debt.
With a mission to provide temporary overnight refuge from freezing temperatures alongside access to water, snacks, warm weather clothing, and information about community programs and resources, the William A Burnard Warming Center is well on its way to recognizing the inherent dignity and worth of every human being by ensuring that no one spends a single night unsheltered and alone during winter months in Cache Valley.
Recently announcing that operations will continue at St. John's Episcopal Church on 85 E 100 North in Logan, the Center is open seven nights a week from 7 p.m.-8 a.m. through the end of March. Over 100 volunteers have been trained to provide friendly, active supervision at all times the center is in operation. Volunteering at the Center provides one avenue for our community to provide hope for those finding themselves without a home. Go to wabwarmingcenter.org to learn more.
An estimated 200 people in Cache and Box Elder counties were identified during last year's Point In Time (PIT) count. On Jan. 26, 27 and 28 from 3-6 am, our 2023 PIT count will occur. We can all help inform plans for services and programs by identifying local needs, strengths and gaps in our community's homelessness service system.
Help policymakers and program administrators measure progress toward the goal of ending homelessness by volunteering with jessica.lucero@usu.edu.
Amy Z Anderson, Chair
Local Homeless Council for Cache and Box Elder Counties
