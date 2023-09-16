How do we stop suicide? One thing we can do is to talk openly about Mental Illness. There is still a stigma with mental Illness — especially with adults with mental illness. As adults, we are supposed to be strong, and be happy. We are not supposed to talk about our problems.
As an adult with a mental Illness this can be hard. We didn’t ask to have a mental illness. We rather be normal. We don’t need these negative labels put on us. There needs to be more understanding less judgment.
From a young age I have dealt with mental illness, so I know how to manage them, but this summer I went through a traumatic experience. It caused my mental illness to get out of control.
I learned quickly from people who I thought were my “friends” that there is still stigma that comes with having a mental illness. They thought me openly talking about how I was feeling that I was being attention seeking and being emotionally manipulative. In reality, I just needed help from all the pain and the emotions I was feeling. I was in a dark place and thought these friends understood, but they didn’t.
I have asthma as well. When I have an asthma attack, I have to use my rescue inhaler. When the rescue inhaler doesn’t work, I have to go to the hospital and get breathing treatment. No one judges me for having an asthma attack and says, “Oh you are being attention seeking.”
So why do people become judgmental when someone is trying to get help with their mental illness?
We as a society need to be more educated on how to help someone with a mental illness. NAMI, Bear River Mental Health, The Family Place are some resources in the valley that can help. We also just need to put the judgment aside. We live in a prominent religious community. So, this shouldn’t have to be said but be Christlike. Let us all do our part to prevent suicide.
