The Summer Citizen program, soon to be sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce, is coming to the end of the 2023 season. I am sincerely thankful for this opportunity to escape the desert heat of the Southwest’s desert regions.
In particular, I am compelled to commend the daily noon day concerts in the Ward building adjacent to the high school: five events per week for 10 weeks; over 50 performances counting Friday nights. Impressive!
The Tabernacle and its Inner Faith Committee work for almost half a year and all summer to find, recruit, organize, publish and advertise the many groups that participate. And as one bishop opined, without a budget! No one is paid!
Thank you to all for this effort that attracts about 200 folks every weekday and is for me the center of our Logan experience.
Two other thoughts: first, I appreciate very much the singers from the UFOMT company who volunteer their performances on Mondays. It gives them a human face and a great venue for sharing their musical talent! Not every singer participates, so many thanks to those who do.
Also, the practice of prayer before the events is much appreciated. We come from a pretty secular environment where such prayers may be seen as either a Mormon thing, a quaint practice or an interruption. But one performer told me that she was greatly touched to hear a perfect stranger praying that God would bless her performance!
Prayer as a prelude to performance, intercession and acclamation before action: as old as Scripture itself! This is a commendable practice.
Finally, many thanks and appreciation for the efforts of Carol Foht who emceed the concerts — every weekday, her whole summer! She proved to be an effective organizer, a voice and presence for calm and a very gracious presence! Thank you, Carol and the group she represents, for this marvelous contribution to our summer sojourn in Logan, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.