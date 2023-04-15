In recent years I wrote a letter to the editor about the elected Barak Obama. At the end of this letter I stated, "Welcome to Tyranny." We had eight years of a constant overreach of government power directly in opposition to our constitution.
In 2016 Donald Trump was elected and I was hopeful that things would start to get better. In his four years of office there were no wars, the economy improved, and we had the lowest interest rates we have seen in the last four decades of my life. However, the mainstream media demonized and continues to demonize him. The country was bouncing back from the dismal economy that had existed during his predecessor's presidency.
Now we have Joseph Biden as our president and our country is failing. Interest rates are at the level they were at in the ‘90s, our dollar is being devalued by numerous countries, and we are spending money on a war in Ukraine. The very country where backdoor deals were made with Joseph's son, Hunter Biden, and potentially even Joseph Biden himself. Sex trafficking is rampant, children are being indoctrinated in public schools, and women, men and the family unit are being devalued.
Indecent and sexualized images are being openly displayed at our public libraries under the guise of informing our youth. Instead of placing these items in an area where adults can access it if they so choose, the libraries across this country are putting these books on display. There are websites and graphic images meant to entice children and direct them to unsafe places on the internet where predators have easy access to our children.
We are being demonized for wanting to protect children. Allowing adults access to these things and allowing children to view and be sexualized are two different things entirely. There is no call for a ban on books, but a limitation to having those that are sexual in nature be reserved for adults to choose to view or not.
The Biden administration is now being investigated for numerous illegal activities, yet the mainstream media continues to bury story after story regarding the laws and overreach of this administration. We are still waiting for the Jeffrey Epstein's list to be reported. The only logical reason for this not being shared with the American public is because very powerful and wealthy individuals are on that list.
I am tired of the talk of transparency where none exists and now there is a law being put forth that will restrict my First Amendment right while they put a label on the legislation stating it is only a ban on TikTok. So I say, "Media do better!!"
