Most would agree that children are our most valued asset. Further, children are among the most vulnerable to rising temperatures, which affect pregnant women and disrupt food production. From a study in Pakistan, health specialists are seeing a rise in miscarriages, low birth-weight babies, and decreased production of breast milk attributed to rising temperatures and food shortages from severe droughts and flooding.
“Miscarriages have been increasing because of the intense heat,” said Zainab Hingoro, a local health care worker. When she once would have three out of 10 pregnant patients miscarry, she now has five to six out of 10. The number of low-birth-weight babies is “drastically increasing,” she added.
I work with many Pakistani students at Utah State University. Some of their stories in this regard are heart rending.
On the other end of the spectrum are folks like myself. The number of heat-related deaths of people over 65 increased by 68% from 2017 and 2021 compared with between 2000 and 2004. During a devastating heat wave last year that lasted weeks, venting misery across Pakistan and India, the temperature in Jacobabad soared to a world high of 123.8 degrees on May 14.
Human-caused climate change made this record-breaking heat wave at least 30 times more likely, according to modelers at the World Weather Attribution initiative. About 50 people died in Jacobabad alone, according to one estimate.
We're very fortunate to live in a culture of caring, even for those beyond family, friends and country. The LDS is one of the leading faiths in providing relief for millions beyond our borders, accompanied by many other faiths.
I encourage all faiths, organizations, institutions, and government agencies to become more proactive on this existential crisis by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions.
Supporting a carbon fee and dividend, which would increase the annual income for over 70% of U.S. citizens, and provide a strong price signal to fossil fuel industries to transition away from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy, is a significant part of the solution. Details at www.citizenclimatelobby.org.
