I’m responding to Kate Anderson’s recent column defending Smithfield’s failure to address its sewage flooding homes on Oak Street. Of the incident, Anderson writes:“It would be easy to cast the city as the bad guy.” I agree, because it’s also easy to grasp the situation: The city’s infrastructure–a water main–failed. That failure caused a flood, that in turn caused real and lasting damage to property and people on Oak Street. Meanwhile, the city hasn’t taken responsibility for the full cost of that damage. My home’s useable square footage has been reduced by half; I’ve had to replace my washer and dryer and water heater and lived without a furnace this winter. The day of the sewage flood, acouncilman promised me the city would make it right. That’s the last thing most of us heardfromthe city. Instead,City Hall has stood by as an insurance company has told us we should thank them for their minuscule offer — an amount that would cover less than 10% of the damage to my home. Anderson tells us we shouldn’t be upset with Smithfield over this, because the folks at City Hall are good people. It’s the heartless insurance company a couple of states away that the city hired to handle its affairs that’s to blame. If Oak Street wants to be made whole, Anderson writes, hire a lawyer. If the insurance company is truly the bad guy, then why did the good people at City Hall hire a bad guy to handle their affairs and screw over their citizens? My guess is if Anderson suddenly lost use of half of her home, her washer and dryer, her water heater and furnace and had several feet of sewage standing in her basement, and then saw an offer of $5,000, she wouldn’t conclude it was an outcome created by good people. My rule is you can tell good people by what they do, not what they say or what columnists say about them. And good people don’t stand by pretending to be helpless while other good people get hurt. Anderson’s column was based on an anonymous source who shared “what might be happening behind the scenes.” If I had to guess, I’d say the source was a city official who won’t go on the record because they know how wrong this all is. Anderson’s column was an attempt to comfort the comfortable by casting blame on a faceless insurance company. Some might call it free PR for the city. Maybe the good people at City Hall should use some of those saved PR dollars to make things right on Oak Street. Julie Hatch Smithfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.