...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
What part do you play in defending our blessed America? Do you not understand that millions have laid down their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor so that you may be free? Now, as you gloss over and dismiss the depth of those questions, I ask again. “What part do you play”?
The massive attacks on America are broad, they are focused, they are exceptionally virulent and fueled by hate and apathy. Poignantly, the more powerful is the silence of the majority to allow it.
Prewar Germany is the perfect example. By the time the German people realized what was truly happening, one of the world’s top 10 evil men had wretched control of a nation and plunged us into a world war and he was just a miserable pipsqueak turned monster.
When the bully is overtly or covertly applauded, the bully becomes more powerful and we are all suffering from the liberal sludge that has literally drug the greatest nation on earth to a precipitous ledge.
So how can you help?
Well, that’s easier than you think. You need to flood your senators and representatives’ offices with call after call reminding them that they represent your vote, NOT their own 401K. Sadly the liberal “squeaky-wheel” machine is much more active than the “Americans that love America” machine.
We need to pressure our representatives daily until they need to install more phone lines and hire more staff to handle the votes of loyal Americans.
There is no way that the majority of Americans would have voted to tear down our Republic and leave her Constitution dangling by a thread. Do you deny that we are on the ropes? If not, then you are part of the problem.
There is hope on the horizon. As title 42 ended, the House has passed major legislation that in part,
1). Passes a debt ceiling.
2). Fires 87 thousand IRS agents.
3). Passes an energy bill that would bring us back to independence
4). Passes a parental rights bill
5). Finishes the border wall
The Senate needs to act now and put this squarely on Mr. Biden’s desk. No backing down. Courage take.
We are all aware that Mr. Biden’s ability to govern is non-existent and with recently discovered improprieties with Ukraine I would think that he would have to bow to massive pressure from flag-waving, Constitution-loving Americans. Never forget that from day one, he started to cripple us.
Shame on us all for not “hitching our oxen” to the plow much earlier to show Mr. Biden and his Marionettes that we’re not going to take it anymore.
