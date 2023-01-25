Each man has two ends. The sitting end and the thinking end. Success depends on which end is used harder. It is so obvious the politicians we have used the former more than the latter. I would suggest that all of the caterwauling they do is just a way to get your attention, so their sanctimony distracts you from knowing the real truth.
I personally refer to them as “Wingnuts.” Meaning a nut with two ears. The latest $1.7 billion spending bill has so much fat in it. Example: $1 .4 million is being used to rename a federal building in San Francisco after Pathetic Pelosi. $20 million is going for a sidewalk in New Hampshire – a sidewalk that the public has no access to. $25 million is building a bridge to nowhere in Arizona for the purpose of bird watching.
The list goes on.
It makes one wonder what percentage is in those snollygoster's pockets and overseas accounts. Sen. Mike Lee voted against while lapdog “Mutt” Romney voted for. In doing some rough math, since last February approximately $400 billion has gone to Ukraine yet our borders are a haven for deadly drugs and human trafficking. Close to 110,000 lives are lost to fentanyl. Many of them are teens.
When Bozo Biden started depleting our oil reserves, he said something to the effect that the oil needed to be used to keep it from spoiling.
C’mon man, what side of planet ORK is his feeble mind living on? This is where your hard-earned tax dollars are going. He believes you have to study for a Covid test.
It’s way past time to hold these rapscallions accountable for the screwing they are giving us. I’m sure many of you close your ears and minds to politics. That’s part of the reason things are the way they are today. Please get more involved to protect America and our freedoms. Actor John Wayne (who I met in 1969) said, “Always treasure the values of liberty and freedom.”
