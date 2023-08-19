Numerous reasons to skip hometown elections include failing to register, out of town, nothing or no one worth voting for, everything hunky-dory, my vote won’t count, unaware of the election, etc.
Here are a few notable reasons to visit the polling place.
1. A candidate friend has asked for my vote.
2. I hope to see some fresh thinking about certain municipal policies, services, and procedures.
3. I’m supporting the candidate I’ve encouraged to run for office.
4. I have an interest in council decisions and priorities based on budgeting and such.
5. I favor an outreaching council that seeks public/ad hoc participation in the decision-making process.
6. Voting equates to active citizenship.
If the above “notable reasons” do not apply, here are a few thoughts for all potential voters to consider:
1. A high percentage of voter participation reflects a healthy community trust in its local electoral process.
2. Exercising the right to vote sustains an essential part of the democratic way at various levels of citizen representation. The downhome vote conveys the grass-roots voice of the people.
Is it too early to prime voter involvement come Nov. 7, too early for the airing and exchange of opinions about local politics? As in past election years, it is hoped the HJ will again pitch in as a vital stimulus, that of acquainting the valley’s communities with the candidates and highlighting local issues.
Embellish your VOTE this Nov. 7 in support of present and future leadership, whose duty is that of legislating and executing the highest values expected of its empowering constituency
