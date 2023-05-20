To the editor:
Folks, GOD is coming, and boy is he pissed.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the dam. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE 15... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
To the editor:
Folks, GOD is coming, and boy is he pissed.
America, wake up and smell something other than the stench coming from The White(out) House. As of May 11, we are no longer a sovereign nation thanks to the “Jackass” party and Mr. Vacuum Head Biden. More than likely, we will be forced to learn multiple languages and cultures and be ready for more crimes in our backyards.
President Trump had everything “in check.” A closed regulated border, low unemployment, low energy costs, low gas prices, etc. We had a great economy and a certain amount of world peace. I submit Bozo B. and pals are “taking checks” and throwing America under the bus for personal gain.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but doesn’t the word artificial mean fake, false, unreal or manmade? Therefore, artificial intelligence is manmade with no real substance. The left wing nuts want you to believe robots are doing the talking and their statements of fact are true. Through these robots, the left is indoctrinating you and especially your posterity.
I hate to burst your bubbles, but humans are behind the voices, smartphones, and crazy ideology to scare the heck out of you and yours. Please start thinking on your own as GOD intended.
Have you ever really noticed when Trump supporters get together, they don’t wear masks; they carry our great flag and show respect to this great country. When the left protesters gather, they wear masks (to not be recognized), create mayhem, loot, and torch everything in sight including our flag with no consequences at all.
Once again, I strongly suggest you look up Paul Harvey's 1965 narrative of “If I were the Devil.” I, for one, refuse to succumb to the Jackass party and their total nonsense.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.