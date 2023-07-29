Imagine for a moment you are driving up beautiful Logan Canyon. As you round a corner, suddenly an ugly construction site comes into view. It looks like a cabin, barn and corral are being built adjacent to the highway. A few miles later, another.
And another. You pull over and inquire about what exactly is going on. The construction foreman replies, “Why, we’re building Pony Express stations from here to Bear Lake!” Your laughter and scorn turns to anger when he adds, “And YOU are paying for it with your taxpayer dollars!”
Your mind races, who would be so foolish to push such an endeavor? The Pony Express was quickly replaced by the telegraph, the telephone, mobile phones and as early as next year, consumer satellite communications. Yet here we are. The county executive and our legislators have acquired $21 million taxpayer dollars to construct cell towers in “the last unspoiled place,” Logan Canyon.
These towers, like Pony Express stations, will be obsolete by the time they are switched on. Already iPhone 14 users have emergency satellite texting. T-Mobile is confident they will begin testing consumer satellite texting by the end of this year using Starlink satellites. Other cell providers have joined the race as well.
Why are we spending $21 million taxpayer dollars to litter our canyon with soon-obsolete cell towers? These will only briefly benefit cell providers, whom we already pay for their services. And who pays to remove said towers when they aren’t used anymore? Yep — you guessed it, you do! Just like you paid to remove the obsolete microwave towers Saddleback last year.
Please contact the county executive and lawmakers to encourage and enlighten them to stop this madness.
