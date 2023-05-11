To the editor:
Along with many neighbors, I live alongside the Logan River. As you probably know, for the past two to three weeks we have filled thousands of sandbags in hopes of protecting our homes from flood damage as much as possible.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah... Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750 CFS. - Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum. - Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710 CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880 CFS) Thursday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS. - Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum Reservoir. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
I can’t begin to acknowledge all the help we have received, not only from friends and neighbors but from complete strangers from all over the valley.
But I particularly want to mention the rigorous help we have received from the workforce of Logan City. They have been conscientious, hardworking, knowledgeable, and friendly. How fortunate we are to live among such people.
And incidentally, I think many of these employees are the same as those who kept this winter’s abundant snow removed from our sometimes-challenging cul-de-sacs and other streets.
Many thanks to all.
LeAnn J. Walton
Logan
