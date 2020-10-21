To the editor:
I am a Republican and have voted for Spencer Cox and Diedre M. Henderson. This may be out of place; especially in this world of of political name calling and division, but I would like to thank Karina Andelin Brown for her kindness and leadership. I have worked very closely with her; especially on the Cache County Women’s Suffrage Celebration Committee. Karina is an amazing educated woman and has great leadership skills. She listens to both sides of each issue and treats everyone with respect regardless of their party affiliation. Karina is very organized and gets the job done with amazing accuracy. She is very family oriented and involves her husband and children in her projects. Thank you, Karina for being an awesome example of leadership and the kind of woman we need in our political world.
Barbara Tidwell
Logan