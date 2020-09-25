To the editor:
There is an interesting process called the Way of Openness that is now part of an attempt to improve communication. The Herald Journal is currently using this method.
From the site: “The Way of Openness is a set of skills and attitudes that will significantly improve the quality of your conversations, your perception of yourself and others, and the power of your influence for good in the world.”
It has a bunch of tenets. Be Honest, Be Kind, Listen Well, Share the Floor, Presume Good Will, Acknowledge the Differences, Answer the Tough Questions, Give Credit Where Credit is Due, Speak Only for Yourself and Keep Private Things Private.
The core goals are:
1 - Our products and approaches will encourage the public to value, engage with, and pay for high quality journalism.
2 - If we achieve the first goal we will become the premiere engagement suite for journalists everywhere.
Improving the comments section is a desire on the part of most papers. What they are trying to accomplish is a consistent positive conversation. The nuts and bolts are a rating system that places a number by each commenters name.
How is it done?
Under tools for admins: “Our system focuses on identifying the people you do want making commentary on your site and rewards them while minimizing the power of those you don't.” Further it says, “World Table’s scoring algorithms, give you the unprecedented ability to let your community moderate itself.”
Please come join the fun on the Letters to the Editor comment section. Let’s see if the community can make this system work.
Peter
Brunson
Logan
Editor’s note: The comments section referred to here by Mr. Brunson is on letters and news articles posted at hjnews.com, which should not be confused with the comments section on the Herald Journal’s Facebook page.