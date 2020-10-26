To the editor:
It’s an hour until kickoff for the USU vs Boise State University (BSU) football game. The Idaho Statesman (Oct. 23) notes that, “Idaho sets another coronavirus record and Ada County has worst day since July 22.” A related article indicates that the BSU administration, considering the health of citizens in Boise and surrounding area communities, has decided that no fans will be allowed into the Broncos’ stadium. Tailgating parties will not be permitted in the stadium’s parking lots. The Broncos could have made some money from ticket sales, but keeping residents safe was deemed more important.
Today’s headlines from some of Utah’s newspapers:
“Record virus traces found in region’s wastewater” (Logan Herald Journal)
“ICU nurse: ‘We’re exhausted’” (Salt Lake Tribune)
“Saturday brings Utah’s second highest daily increase in Covid-19 cases” (Deseret News)
On Utah Public Radio, President Cockett said she was hoping up to 5,000 people would be able to attend USU’s first home game next Saturday. Masks will be required for entry and exit into the stadium and when attendees move about the stadium. Parking lots will open three hours before kickoff.
We are in the midst of a horrific pandemic, our state is among those being hardest hit, and our county has been placed in the Utah state government’s high risk classification category. Are ticket sales more important than the potential health risk to attendees, concession workers, ticket office personnel, law enforcement officials – both USU’s and Logan city’s — and first responders and other health professionals? What has been learned from the outdoor super-spreader event that was recently held at the White House?
Consider:
How will the mask requirement be enforced? We all have noticed that even with masks required for entry into grocery stores and other businesses, it is not uncommon for some people to remove their masks once they have entered an establishment.
Does opening parking lots three hours before kickoff suggest that tailgate parties are encouraged?
If there is a surge in cases after this game, will USU take responsibility for contact tracing and how, exactly, will this be implemented? How will this further tax regional hospital resources?
If law enforcement and health professionals are infected, how will this impact the greater Cache Valley and surrounding communities?
Heed the advice of our governor, heed the advice of health departments around the state, and heed the advice of federal scientists with expertise in the area of infectious disease control. Next Saturday may be a USU athletic event but the repercussions of this decision to open the stadium to attendees (some of whom will no doubt drive down from Idaho) may cascade far beyond the confines of the stadium grounds.
Please, reconsider this decision.
Frank Ascione
Logan