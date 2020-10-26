To the editor:
First in response to the article claiming the People’s Rights organization is nothing but an extremist, dangerous group of people. Let’s start with facts. The BLM movement has burned downed businesses, has destroyed property, has ripped down our statues, has viciously beaten people up for no other reason then being a different color. They scream in elderly people’s faces, they’re cruel, out of control. They are all about defunding the police and chaos. The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution reads: “A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.” Such language has created considerable debate regarding the amendment’s intended scope. And believe every human being has the right to make choices without the gov. intervening. We are smart human beings who respect other people and we care about others and their wellbeing, but at the same time we know we have also the right to speak out if our rights are being trampled. For some reason if you believe in free speech, the right to bear arm’s or you believe every baby deserves to live, or you know you have the right to freewill, you’re considered a extremist, Why? Wake up! What has happened to us? The land of free, the home of the brave! Our creator God’s law, we are the last of a free country.
Tracy Nilson
logan