To the editor:
As I write this letter, my wife is in the hospital fighting for her life against the Chinese virus. There are two parties responsible, first the communist Chinese government for engineering and release of COVID-19, designed specifically to kill those whom they consider no longer of use and a burden on their society, the old and infirm. Then they introduced it to the world. Where is the outrage of the Democrat/communist party? All they do is blame Pres.Trump. Why? The Chinese communist government must be held accountable and required to make restitution to the people they have killed and the countries they have damaged.
Second, Governor Newsom and the whacko environmentalists who's shortsighted, failed, disastrous policies and laws allowed California's forests to become overgrown with dead and dying trees and undergrowth, a tinder box waiting for a match. The fires have filled our states (Utah and Idaho) with smoke for months, weakening my wife's lungs, allowing the Chinese virus to gain foothold, along with thousands of others.
Where is the outrage of Gov. Herbert? Where is the outrage of Gov. Little of Idaho? Who will hold California government and the environmentalists responsible/liable for the damage they have done and the pain and suffering they have caused? What have the Democrat/communists done, nothing but fight and blame Pres. Trump on everything he has tried to do to protect and defend this great country. Biden’s plan, wear a mask. That is it , nothing else. Enough said.
Alan Campbell
Weston