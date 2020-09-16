To the editor:
According to my pocket calendar, tomorrow, Sept. 16, is Mexico's Independence Day, when Mexicans celebrate their country's independence from Spain in 1821. A great day for Mexicans.
Eight days ago, on Sept. 7, Brazilians celebrated their independence from Portugal in 1822. This is a festive day for people of Brazilian heritage. Although Brazil has long been one of the best allies in the United States, that significant day was not recorded in any type of American media, not even in my pocket calendar.
Perhaps the best reason for Americans to be aware of Brazilian celebrations is to remember the 451 combat deaths suffered by Brazilians in northern Italy during 1944 and 1945, when Brazilian ground and air troops spent 239 uninterrupted days in combat. These actions, although largely neglected by American historians, allowed American and British troops to leave Italy for operations in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Probably shortening the war and saving many lives.
Milton Maughan
Hyrum