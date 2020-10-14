To the editor:
I am white, college educated, own my home, work at a job I love, and have health insurance. I grew up in a loving family. This is a position of privilege. Many in our country don’t have some of these basic things. To ignore this or be fearful of opening doors to allow others to have these privileges is unconscionable.
I am tired of the slogan “Make America Great Again.” The past was not great for everyone. It wasn’t great for the LGBT community and many people of color or minorities. It wasn’t great for people who had to live in heavily polluted areas and those without health insurance. It wasn’t great for people with disabilities and many women. It’s still not great for everyone in this country. I prefer “Let’s make America Kind” and keep working to make life better for all.
During this season of harvest, I am reminded of all that this earth gives. Take a fruit tree, for example. It provides shade, beauty, shelter, food, oxygen, a wind break, and stabilizes the soil. What would it cost us to pay trees for their services? What do we give back? A species and culture that treat the natural world with respect and reciprocity will surely pass on genes to ensuing generations with a higher frequency than the people who destroy it (Kimmerer, 2013). It’s time to pay it forward.
Vote for a future that leaves our children with a healthier planet and a more just society.
Elizabeth Dennison
Mendon