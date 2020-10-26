To the editor:
Most pro-Trump letters agree that Trump is an awful human being, but they argue that he does good things. Does that square with what you know of human nature? Are there people around you who are despicable louts most of the time but sometimes kind, generous, and fair? Or do those louts occasionally just talk a good game?
The loutishness of Trump’s character has been well established: He has lied over 20,000 times since becoming president, he insults our war dead, he puts children in cages, he treats women like dirt…. What has he done that balances all that? People point to the tax cut, but really, how hard is it to give money away to the superrich? Trump took that money from the poor, education, the environment, and the future. We’ll be paying for that “accomplishment” for the rest of our lives.
The leaders of our enemies — Russia, North Korea, even the Taliban — are all pulling for Trump to win again because he’s done such a great job of undermining American democracy and weakening the U.S. internationally. Do you really want to join them by casting a vote for an awful human being who does awful things?
Brock Dethier
LOGAN