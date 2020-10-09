To the editor:
It’s a free country.
Right, how many in this country really understand that phrase?
I contend that very few really understand the freedoms that they have in this country.
And that is what is causing most of the problems that we see happening today.
Let’s take the actions of law enforcement. When a patrol car pulls in behind you and the red and blue lights go off, the great majority of the population know what to do. That is right, your freedom to continue cruising down the street has been suspended. We in this “free” country are subjected to the laws of the land, state and federal. A person in this country may announce that, “It’s a free country, I can do what l want.” But, if caught breaking the law, they are not free from the consequences.
When law enforcement shows up at your apartment, bangs on your door and announces over a loudspeaker that they are officers of the law, and instruct you to open your door. You are not “free” to hide in the hallway with a weapon in hand waiting for the door to be breached, and then begin to shoot whoever comes through that doorway. The tragic death of a young lady weeks ago was caused by her uninformed boyfriend exercising his supposed rights in this “free country.” The responsibility for her death rests completely on his actions that day. That is not
an opinion, it is a fact. The members of her community that think otherwise do not know the facts in the case. They take to the streets to “demonstrate.”
There is another word that is misunderstood by a certain slice of our population.
I can tell you that burning cars and buildings, and looting are not actions contained in the
definition of “demonstration.”
Now, on to the problem the whole world is dealing with, the pandemic.
The world is at war. A war against a virus. And in our case in this country, against ignorance. And those who wander around their community without a mask are the ignorant ones. Yes, the ones who walk into a business that has a sign on the entrance announcing, “Masks
Required,” they walk in without a mask.
My question is, What are they thinking as they walk through those doors?
Is it, “You are not the boss of me‚” or “lt’s a free country.”
Do yourself a favor, do me a favor, go to Google and look up “martial law.”
William Everitt
Wellsville