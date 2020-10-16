Letter logo (new)

To the editor:

We support Nancy Huntly to become District 25's next state senator. As a scientist and educator, she understands the complex issues facing Cache and Rich counties as they endeavor to grow in healthy, sustainable ways. She grew up in a rural community and values northern Utah's rural landscape and way of life. She has worked with people across political and social boundaries, and can communicate effectively with a wide range of people and decision makers. As a state senator, she will listen to and consider the interests of all constituents. With her integrity, dedication, and boundless energy, Nancy Huntly will be a powerful voice and strong advocate in the Utah State Senate for District 25. Let's vote her into office on November 3!

Debi and Ted Evans

Logan

