To the editor

This election vote for Darren Parry for U.S. Tepresentative because … climate change.

Vote for Chris Peterson for Governor and Karina Brown for lieutenant governor because … climate change.

Vote for Nancy Huntly for Utah Senate District 25 because … climate change.

Vote for Holly Gunther for Utah House District 3 because … climate change.

Vote for Mary DaSilva for Utah House District 4 because … climate change.

Heck, vote for any Democrat because … change! Not happy with the way things are? This time vote for change!

Al Forsyth

River Heights

