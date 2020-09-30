To the editor
This election vote for Darren Parry for U.S. Tepresentative because … climate change.
Vote for Chris Peterson for Governor and Karina Brown for lieutenant governor because … climate change.
Advertisement
Vote for Nancy Huntly for Utah Senate District 25 because … climate change.
Vote for Holly Gunther for Utah House District 3 because … climate change.
Vote for Mary DaSilva for Utah House District 4 because … climate change.
Heck, vote for any Democrat because … change! Not happy with the way things are? This time vote for change!
Al Forsyth
River Heights