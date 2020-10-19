To the editor:
It's time … for Professor Nancy Huntly to be our next senator for District 25!
Her personal talents and gender help fill important needs in our state leadership.
I have observed Nancy for a decade in her role as an educator and administrator at Utah State University. She is smart, empathetic, honest, and high energy. Her exceptional efforts to bring diverse people together to address common goals have set a very positive tone for our campus.
It is also important to take note of the large gender gap in the state legislature. Women familiar with the burdens (and joys!) of juggling family, home fires, and careers — women like Nancy — are vital to promote more innovation, collegiality, and inclusiveness in the policymaking process.
And despite that Utah was a national leader in granting women the right to vote in 1870, today we see surprisingly limited progress on the gender front of Utah politics. The current legislature, for example, only includes 26 percent women—well below the state census figure of 50 percent female.
Only men have represented Senate District 25 for 124 years.
While Nancy Huntly will be an outstanding advocate for all residents of District 25, we can also rest assured that the needs and concerns of women will be mainstreamed in her agenda.
Vote for the person, not the party.
David Layne Coppock
Providence