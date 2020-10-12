To the editor:
We have spent many hours over the years talking with Dan Johnson about the personal as well as the business side of education. Many of you may not know about Dan’s depth of knowledge and experience. For whatever reason, the business side of running schools is not as readily apparent. The fact is Dan has handled taxpayer dollars in budgets that are over $100 million a year, supervised construction of educational facilities, and helped to oversee the well-being of nearly 2,000 employees. He has deep knowledge about human resources, including salary negotiations, insurance, contact processes and personnel evaluation. But the thing that impresses us most about Dan is how much he genuinely cares about the individual person. He simply wants people to be good at their jobs, to enjoy their work, and for individuals to be successful at whatever they choose to do.
Dan Johnson has turned schools around in every place that he has been in his career. He is a leader who advocates for the individual. He knows how to create a vision and provide the tools, training, and opportunity for others to achieve it. He brings the kind of skills and experience we need in the Legislature at this time. Please join us in voting for Dan Johnson to be our representative in House District 4.
Dan and Traci Boston
Logan