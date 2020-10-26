To the editor:
With all of the changing needs in Utah, Cache County needs to be represented by Dan Johnson in District 4. He is a conservative with tremendous ability to listen to his constituents. Dan exemplifies great empathy, as he seeks to understand the needs of the people of Cache Valley, as well as the state at large. He has an extensive working knowledge of the education systems in the valley and in the state, and comes with a very objective view of how to balance the needs of education with the funding available on any given year.
Over the last 18 years that we’ve known Dan Johnson, he is a man of extreme integrity. Dan is willing to do the right thing when difficult decisions need to be made. We all know there will be many of those hard decisions in the coming legislative sessions. We encourage the citizens of Cache Valley to vote for and retain Dan Johnson as our representative in District 4 in the Utah State Legislature.
Lane & Susan Parker
Logan