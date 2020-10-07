To the editor:
I am proudly endorsing Keegan Garrity for Logan City Council in the upcoming election. I have known Keegan and his family for eight years and have always known him to be a compassionate, approachable, intelligent leader with an open mind, willing to listen to all sides of an issue.
What I appreciate most about Keegan is his commitment to inclusion and ensuring every Logan citizen is represented and has a voice on the city council. When faced with decisions as the co-chair of the Woodruff Neighborhood Council, he continually asks, “Is this the best decision for our neighborhood?” Keegan’s leadership strength is marked by his ability to consider multiple perspectives, study the issues objectively and critically, and express himself with logic and reason.
Fortunately, Keegan Garrity’s combination of leadership and knowledge comes “packaged” in a wonderfully friendly, witty, sincere, and caring human being. I am confident that if elected to this position, he will provide the highest level of service and commitment necessary to meet the changing and challenging demands facing Logan City. I am imploring the voting members of the Logan City Council to give Keegan your full consideration. The southwest side of Logan deserves and needs representation in important city decisions.
DeAnna Stallings
Millville
Editor’s note: There is no Logan City Council election on the November ballot, but the sitting council will vote to choose a replacement for Jess Bradfield, who has resigned to take a position as the new Cache County clerk.