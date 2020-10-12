To the editor:
The left will stop at nothing to subvert the most important election in United States history. For those who have not yet voted and are on the fence, the left has done nothing for you the last four years except waste millions on a bogus impeachment, introduce you to a deadly virus, create riots, burning of buildings, ruining businesses, uprooting innocent peoples’ lives, allowed the deaths of many citizens and hamstringing law enforcement agencies.
In contrast, President Trump has delivered an unprecedented economy for everyone, especially all minority groups. He has brokered peace in the Middle East for countries that haven’t spoken to each other in decades.
When Pelosi and Co. allowed their COVID 19 into the states it was another ploy to destroy our nation to their liking. Now that the president has recovered from 19, they just can’t stand it. The left’s cheering on of 19 is keeping you from your weekly worship meetings. They are allowing your children to learn anti-social skills and to be loners and losers. In other words, they want you in Zombie land.
On the local scene, Chris Wilson is the only viable person to fill Utah’s Senate seat 25. He will bring a new kind of integrity to that office. He is an accomplished businessman who understands budget, necessary expenditures, and frugal savings where needed. I know Chris can be trusted with a “stewardship” that Utah can be proud of. I also believe that Mike Petersen will do the same for Utah House seat District 1 with the same commitment. May God keep blessing America as our founders designed her.
Russ Larsen
Smithfield