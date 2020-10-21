To the editor:
Many claim good, fact-based journalism in the mainstream is too liberal. Getting your news from right-wing commentary programs on the internet, radio, or television may make you feel validated, but it is worse. They tell you their version of the news, what you should think of it, and blame the left for any probllems. Conspiracies are rampant. The Commentators Ranting About Politics, or CRAP, that you are allowing to influence your feelings and opinions are not helping our country. Stop spreading it. They twist the truth and draw false conclusions. They slip in a disclaimer to avoid libel or slander. The intent is to promote fear and hatred. If you get your news from fact-based journalists on original network news, NPR/UPR, and/or in reputable newspapers, you will be better informed.
I am Christian, read scripture and pray every day. I am responsible, patriotic, and currently politically unaffiliated. If you feel you are looking down on me, or others, from the “moral high ground,” look again. Religious teachings, of many varieties, teach of loving and caring for others and getting along. Is that socialism or the morally correct thing to do? Most Americans value honesty, integrity, and cooperation. You may have issues you don’t feel you can compromise on, but that does not make us polar opposites. Compromise is not a slippery slope. Erase your solid line between us, draw a circle around all of us as Americans, and let’s have civil discussion.
Tim Hutson
Hyde Park