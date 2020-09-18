To the editor:
Utah has delayed its plans to introduce non-native mountain goats in the Bear River Range near Logan. A coalition of concerned citizens groups formed to oppose this introduction. These included the Bridgerland Audubon Society, Citizens Climate Lobby, Grand Canyon Trust, USU Student Organization for Society and Natural Resources, Utah Native Plant Society, Western Wildlife Conservancy, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection, retired Forest Service and USU scientists. This introduction if carried out, would threaten 13 rare and endemic plant species that occur only here in the Logan Canyon area and Bear River Range. They occur in steep slopes and rock outcrops and are in habitats that the goats would prefer, thus placing these rare plants at high risk. A group letter the coalition sent to the agencies involved identified the concerns and issues that needed to be addressed. Hopefully, this delay in the introduction reflected the input of these members of the public and a heightened concern by the agencies over the impacts that may result. The photo is a mountain goat on Cherry Peak furnished by Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
A recent introduction in the LaSal mountains in southern Utah has resulted in development of wallows in sensitive alpine areas, destruction of soils and grazing of sensitive plants that occur there. A report by Grand Canyon Trust clearly illustrates the damage. Grand Teton and Olympic National Parks have been struggling to remove mountain goats over several years because of damage to the environment. Once introduced, mountain goats are very difficult and expensive to remove. According to Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, there are mountain goats already in these mountains near Logan, having strayed from the areas in which they were originally introduced.
The goats that would have been introduced in the Logan area would be coming from southern Utah where their population has grown, leading to a need to find other habitat. The experience in the Grand Teton and Olympic National Park shows that their populations are difficult to control and they are difficult and expensive to remove. One element of this problem is the control of predators, which could help control goat populations if left to function in their role. However, Utah persecutes predators and inevitably throws the ecosystem out of balance.
For these reasons, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection also sent a letter to the Forest Service requesting that no further introductions be made, that existing goats be removed at State expense to prevent spread of what is an ecological disaster for rare plants and our watersheds. The Forest Service has the ultimate authority to manage wildlife on the Forest and has the authority to prohibit goat introductions.
Jason Christensen
Yellowstone to Uintas Connection