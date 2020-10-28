To the editor:
Who has any encouraging words for the year 2020? I do. People across the political spectrum are coming together on the subject of greenhouse gas emissions and their risk of destabilizing Earth’s climate. Not surprisingly, many of the developments have been driven by young people, who, after all, have the biggest stake in a stable climate.
The Logan High LEAF (Logan Environmental Action Force) Club, for example, worked with our Logan City Council to pass the Logan City Energy & Conservation Road Map, with a target of 50% renewable energy for the city by 2030.
Also, Logan City was the first city in Utah to sign on to the Utah Climate and Clean Air Quality Compact, which endorses the goals of the Utah Roadmap, a document produced by the Kem Gardner Policy Institute last year using funding provided by the state Legislature to assist with making policy to improve air quality and address the causes and impacts of climate change.
Young Conservatives for Carbon Dividends are backing the Baker-Shultz Carbon Dividend Plan, which is similar to HR763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. They differ slightly in details but are both market-driven minimal-government approaches completely consistent with and in fact stemming from conservative principles.
A nation-wide organization, Republican, founded by former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis, endorses HR763. And, of course, there’s the Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a nonpartisan organization which also endorses HR763.
A positive feature of HR763 is it addresses a concern that is often raised: What good does it do for the USA to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions while China carries on emitting? HR763 has a border adjustment by which products produced in countries without CO2 reduction programs can be assessed tariffs that reflect the carbon emissions content of the product. China will have a choice: be at a competitive disadvantage or curtail their carbon emissions. Again, it’s a market-driven minimal-government path toward a habitable planet for all.
The pragmatists among us get that, for any action on climate to have durability beyond one election cycle, it has to have bipartisan support. HR763 was crafted with that in mind. This is not some far off distant hope. HR763 is before our Congress now. It is one of many practical and reachable ways to create jobs while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. All it needs is your support and your letting your representatives in Congress know of your support.
My final encouraging words today are that we absolutely are capable of fixing this problem and it’d take far less sacrifice than it took to win WWII. And it gets better. There is a bonanza of opportunity awaiting the technical leaders who can develop and put into place non-carbon emitting economies.
Charles Ashurst
Logan