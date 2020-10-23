To the editor:
In 2012 we were so excited about Mitt’s run for president! My wife, Shirley, spent many hours working for his campaign. Like everybody else in Utah we were all for Mitt! And yes, we were impressed with the endorsement that the flamboyant millionaire, Donald Trump, gave to him.
However, in aMitt’s campaign for the Senate we were frankly, very disappointed. His opponent in the primary, Dr. Kennedy, was passionately promoting himself as a team player. Frankly, we were all for Dr. Kennedy. Mitt’s ads were all about “I will do this!” “I will solve this problem and that problem!” What about working with the other 99 senators to make things happen?
Indeed, he has been true to his promises to try to be a one man show! All he cared about since he got elected is: “I hate Donald Trump!” That’s it for Mitt. What about the people of Utah, a majority of whom voted for Trump? What about our country? He’s too preoccupied with hating the president of our country!
Excuse me, Mitt, our country, is in trouble … big trouble! And President Trump has done some fantastic things to govern this country — including imposing the China travel ban — which probably saved millions of lives (while Mitt and the Democrats were trying to impeach him). Mitt doesn’t care anything about the country! All he cares about is: I hate Donald Trump!
What a sad, pathetic shame that we elected someone to represent us in the U.S. Senate who could care less about us and our country!
David McClay
Logan