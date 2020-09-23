To the editor:
I have a few comments in reply to the opposition of introducing Rock Mountain goats to the Bear River Range:
1. Goats are in fact native to Utah. Fossil records and the 1917-1918 Utah Fish and Game commissioner report confirm this, among others. Did they disappear during the mid-1900s? Perhaps, but saying that goats are not native to Utah is like saying wolves are not native to Yellowstone.
2. Goats are already in the Bear River Range. Sightings in the last few years east of Smithfield, with no record of transplants occurring there, raise the question if they ever disappeared from the Mt. Naomi area at all. Hard to imagine they migrated there from the nearest known established herd on Box Elder Peak in the Wellsvilles (that would be an interesting journey across the valley for a goat).
3. When properly managed, goats have a low impact on the environment. As a frequent visitor to the area around Box Elder Peak, I have seen goats less than 20% of the time I've been up there (and I do look for them, finding them a magnificent animal to observe). They are incredibly shy and difficult to approach. The latest count by the DWR reports about three dozen goats in the area, even though the herd was established over 50 years ago.
I have yet to witness any wallows or other environmental damage made by goats in the area, and the wildflowers are abundant and spectacular when in-season. Besides, with all the incredibly asinine and totally preventable damage done to the forest by careless humans and their domestic animals, why would one even bother worrying about the impact of a few dozen (native) mountain goats?
Energy spent in the opposition of re-establishing mountain goats to the area might be better focused elsewhere.
Jason Wooden
Mendon