To the editor:
Who is President Trump? Has he shown leadership skills during the pandemic? I think not. Is he a bully or does he not realize how demeaning tweets and comments effect others? Is he a liar or does he not discern the difference between the truth and alternative facts? Is he a racist or is he just so far removed from the lives most people live that he has no understanding of different cultures? Is he a womanizer who objectifies women and assumes they will be charmed by his gold? He has declared bankruptcy a number of times. Is he a shrewd businessman or a poor businessman? Does he really not believe in science and climate change or does it just not fit into his agenda of how how he wants it to be? Does he really care about about the American people? After all his bombastic rhetoric, look at him — he is not a philanthropist or a charitable person. He is interested only in accumulating more wealth for himself and he craves adoration. Has he paid his share of federal taxes? Is $750 enough for him to pay? I think all of us as Americans deserve better, no matter which party you belong to.
Frank Smith
Millville