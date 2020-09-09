To the editor:
How would it feel to be untethered to the truth? To savage those longtime allies with reckless abandon? What would the world be like if leaders disregarded the collective wisdom of top health and science institutions? What about a president who shuns ethics and morality?
What kind of leader would call those who have sacrificed for their country “suckers” and “loser”? How would it be to live without showing empathy? Could any of us go through a day uncaring for those who are struggling with illness, job loss, or homelessness? What constitutional standard-bearer watches people of color targeted, sometimes killed, solely based on their skin color? And then defends their tormentors? Certainly competent leadership, at minimum, involves displaying empathy for those less fortunate. After all, leaders govern all society members, not just those who genuflect to their concocted grandiosity.
When a leader is so irresponsible as to try to brush aside nearly 200,000 Americans who have died due to COVID-19 and 10 million out of work because it doesn’t fit his campaign narrative, things are looking grim. These examples are textbook illustrations of a malignant narcissist personality. The lack of ability to accept fault, to blame others, to imagine self-grandiosity, to be intolerant of others’ viewpoints and particularly expertise, are dangerous traits in a leader.
Thankfully conservative stalwarts are stepping forward. These are people who’s views I may not totally agree with, but whose core values include preservation of constitutional principles. People such as the Koch brothers, John McCain family and advisors, The Lincoln Project, John Kasich, Chuck Hagel, Colin Powell, and more who will be announcing their endorsements soon. These people are pulling for the Biden-Harris ticket, even though they don’t totally agree with their platform; they see a greater good, a patriotism even, in standing up against irresponsible behavior.
Courageous conservatives are standing up to someone who is so desperate to win that that he would despoil the very party he claims to represent; he would throw longtime associates under the bus; he would manipulate voting systems; he would encourage foreign intervention in our elections; he would violate the Hatch Act; he would stymie the constitutionally required census; he would willfully encourage citizens to break voting laws; he would fail to publicly say he will accept the outcome of the November election.
If we survive this president, history will not treat him kindly. Future generations will wonder if we had lost our moral bearings.
Regardless of where your morality directs you this fall, vote. Please vote.
Paul C. Rogers
Logan