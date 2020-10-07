To the editor:
People who still support Trump should look at what he has actually said and done. Take the common idea that Trump “supports our troops.” The facts? Trump was a draft dodger, yet he mocked the service of Vietnam prisoner-of-war John McCain, and he has recently called those who died for their country “losers” and “suckers.”
Veterans groups are enraged that Trump supports fraudulent colleges rather than the many veterans who were defrauded by them, and they’re furious that his administration has dragged its feet about helping veterans dying from Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. It was an insult to all honorable servicepeople when Trump last year pardoned a war criminal whose own squad mates called him “freaking evil.” Perhaps worst of all, Trump has asked servicemembers to take up arms against other Americans — simply so Trump could get a photo op. There may be more tax dollars flowing into the military, but how much of it ends up benefitting servicepeople instead of weapons manufacturers?
Now, about the idea that Trump, who turned an enormous inheritance into bankruptcies and debt, is a “successful businessman”….
Brock Dethier
Logan